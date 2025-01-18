Finally… Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn will meet in 2025 after a long standing family rivalry. Stay tuned for venue and date confirmation!
#shorts #eubankbenn #boxing
Finally… Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn will meet in 2025 after a long standing family rivalry. Stay tuned for venue and date confirmation!
#shorts #eubankbenn #boxing
Tags * Benn Boxing Chris Conor deal Eddie Hearn Eubank Interview Matchroom Matchroom Boxing Promo
Who would you like to see @ShakurStevenson fight next⁉️ #ArielxAde | Live every Tuesday at …