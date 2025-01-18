Oberlton impressed in Philadelphia and is new WBA Continental USA champion  – World Boxing Association

Atif Oberlton won the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental USA light heavyweight belt with a fifth round knockout victory over Joaquin Berroa Lugo on Friday night.

The LIVE Casino, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, experienced a great night of boxing with the dispute for the regional belt of the pioneer organization as the main bout. Oberlton had a great opportunity for his career and he made the most of it with a great knockout win in the fifth round after dominating the entire fight.

The southpaw fighter was far superior to his Dominican opponent and worked with patience and precision to win by knockout and become the new Continental USA champion.

Atif is 26 years old and got a new victory in his career that keeps him undefeated after 12 fights, of which he has won 10 before the limit. In Berroa’s case, his record now stands at 6 wins, 1 loss and 4 knockouts.