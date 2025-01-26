“The World Awaits!”- Dalton Smith Smashes Ouizza To Win European Title Matchroom Boxing 8 hours ago Boxing Videos What a win for Dalton Smith who stops Walid Ouizza to add the European Super Lightweight Title to his collection in Nottingham! Hear from Thunder who plots his route to a World Title alongside Father Grant and promoter Frank Smith after the win. #DaltonSmith #Boxing * AWAITS Dalton European Matchroom Boxing Ouizza Smashes Smith title win WORLD 2025-01-26 Matchroom Boxing Share Facebook Twitter Stumbleupon LinkedIn Pinterest