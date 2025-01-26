Before The Bell: Smith Vs Ouizza Undercard (Uddin & Duberry)

There’s two fights on the Dalton Smith vs Walid Ouizza preliminary undercard in Nottingham:
1) Traie Duberry Vs Camilo Castagno
2) Hamza Uddin Vs Misael Ezequiel Graffioli
#SmithOuizza #Boxing #Matchroom
There’s two fights on the Dalton Smith vs Walid Ouizza preliminary undercard in Nottingham:
1) Traie Duberry Vs Camilo Castagno
2) Hamza Uddin Vs Misael Ezequiel Graffioli
#SmithOuizza #Boxing #Matchroom
Tags * Before The Bell Bell Boxing Duberry Hamza Uddin Matchroom Boxing Nico Leivars Ouizza Smith Smith vs Ouizza Traie Duberry Uddin undercard
What a win for Olympian Nishant Dev who scores a big win on his professional …