Home / Boxing Videos / Before The Bell: Smith Vs Ouizza Undercard (Uddin & Duberry)

Before The Bell: Smith Vs Ouizza Undercard (Uddin & Duberry)

Matchroom Boxing 9 hours ago Boxing Videos



There’s two fights on the Dalton Smith vs Walid Ouizza preliminary undercard in Nottingham:

1) Traie Duberry Vs Camilo Castagno
2) Hamza Uddin Vs Misael Ezequiel Graffioli

#SmithOuizza #Boxing #Matchroom

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Nishant Dev's Impressive Pro Debut 1st Round Knockout Win 👊🇮🇳

What a win for Olympian Nishant Dev who scores a big win on his professional …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved