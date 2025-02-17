Robin Safar | Cruiserweight contender, talks about signing with Golden Boy and big fight plans!





Safar was born to a Swedish mother and a Kurdish father and was raised in the Stockholm, Sweden suburb of Visättra. He started boxing at 19, and is trained by Ibn Cason. He is the younger brother of the former heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman, and is ranked just inside the top 15 by the IBF and the WBO.

#goldenboypromotions #goldenboy #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2025 #boxinghighlights #watchondazn #cruiserweight #robinsafar

Watch our fights LIVE and on-demand on DAZN:

https://www.dazn.com/en-US/home

Shop Golden Boy

https://bit.ly/3qFl98W

Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:

https://bit.ly/3s4shMw

Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:

https://bit.ly/45aPCL6

Like Golden Boy on Facebook:

https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl