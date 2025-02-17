Home / Boxing Videos / Robin Safar | Cruiserweight contender, talks about signing with Golden Boy and big fight plans!

Robin Safar | Cruiserweight contender, talks about signing with Golden Boy and big fight plans!

Golden Boy Boxing 19 hours ago Boxing Videos



Safar was born to a Swedish mother and a Kurdish father and was raised in the Stockholm, Sweden suburb of Visättra. He started boxing at 19, and is trained by Ibn Cason. He is the younger brother of the former heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman, and is ranked just inside the top 15 by the IBF and the WBO.

About Golden Boy Boxing

