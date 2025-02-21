The Breakdown | Serhii Bohachuk vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr. 2024 ESPN fight of the Year!





Vergil Ortiz Jr. breaks down his showdown against Serhii Bohachuk. The fight was a fantastic scrap, far better than many highly promoted fights in 2024.

Vergil Ortiz survived the first two knockdowns of his career to score a majority decision victory over Serhii Bohachuk. Ortiz, who was floored in Rounds 1 and 8, prevailed via scores of 114-112, 114-112, and 113-113 in a fight of the year contender.

Serhii Bohachuk vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr. | August 10, 2024 | Michelob ULTRA Arena-Las Vegas, NV

#goldenboypromotions #goldenboyboxing #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2025 #boxinghighlights #watchondazn #liveondazn #thebreakdown

#vergilortiz #vergil #ortiz #jr #serhiibohachuk #ukraine #mexico #mexican #american #texas #bohachukortiz

Shop Golden Boy

https://bit.ly/3qFl98W

Follow Golden Boy on TikTok:

https://bit.ly/4bDOXVa

Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:

https://bit.ly/3s4shMw

Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:

https://bit.ly/45aPCL6

Like Golden Boy on Facebook:

https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl