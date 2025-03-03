Home / Boxing Videos / Davis vs Johnson HIGHLIGHTS: March 1, 2025 | PBC on Prime Video

Davis vs Johnson HIGHLIGHTS: March 1, 2025 | PBC on Prime Video

Undefeated Deric “Scooter” Davis (6-0, 6 KOs) displayed his power by knocking out Jamal Johnson (2-1, 1 KO) in the first round. The 22-year-old from Fort Washington, MD, dropped the undefeated, but outgunned, Johnson twice with sharp left hooks in the opening round, with the second knockdown being enough to convince referee Ricky Gonzalez to stop the fight at 1:56.

