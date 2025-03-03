Home / Boxing Videos / “Retribution Is Coming!” – Chris Eubank & Conor Benn Press Tour Recap

Well that was an eventful launch! Was our exclusive behind the scenes clips from the two leg press tour between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn. From the drama of THAT egg slap to the on-pitch face off, we bring you unseen footage in the build-up to April 26’s grudge match in London.

