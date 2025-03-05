Hurd vs Gonzalez HIGHLIGHTS: March 1, 2025 | PBC on Prime Video





The first of three fights proceeding the Prime Video PPV included a 10-round middleweight bout that may have been the final ring appearance of 34-year-old former IBF World Super Welterweight Champion Jarrett “Swift” Hurd (25-4-1, 17 KOs) of Accokeek, MD, as he suffered a split-decision loss to Venezuelan power puncher Johan “The Chelo Manotas” González (36-4, 34 KOs).

Utilizing roughhouse tactics and finding frequent success with a powerful looping right hand, González outworked and roughed up Hurd in the majority of rounds. Hurd started complaining early on about Gonzalez leading with his head, and referee Charlie Fitch was convinced to issue a strong warning for González in round seven. However, Hurd appeared to not have the reflexes needed to answer his opponent’s harder shots effectively.

The scores were 96-94 and 98-92 for González, which overruled the remaining judge’s decision of 96-94 in favor of Hurd.

“Listen man, God is good and both fighters made it out healthy,” said Hurd, fighting back tears post-fight. “This was my first time fighting someone with three arms, but I’m a man of my word. This will be the last time you all will see me. Thank you for the love and support. I had a wonderful career.”

