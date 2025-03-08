Full Fight | Federico Pacheco vs. Arnulfo Cazares #goldenboyfightnight

With a knockout performance to kick-start his tenure as a Golden Boy fighter, Federico Pacheco defeated Arnulfo Cazares in the final round of their scheduled six-round heavyweight fight.
Federico Pacheco vs. Arnulfo Cazares | March 6, 2025 | Fantasy Springs Resort and Casino-Indio, CA
