LEGACY VS. DREAM – World Boxing Association

The boxing world is set for an electrifying night on May 3, as Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez steps into the ring against undefeated Cuban challenger William Scull at the ANB Arena. On the line: the WBA Super Championship and the WBC, WBO, and IBF titles. But this fight is about more than just belts—it’s a battle between one of the greatest warriors of the 21st century and a hungry contender looking to shake up the sport.

Canelo, a pound-for-pound legend, enters this bout with a singular mission: to reclaim undisputed status by adding the IBF title—currently in Scull’s possession—to his collection. With 62 wins, 2 losses, 2 draws, and 39 knockouts, the Mexican superstar has built an empire on power, precision, and an unmatched ring IQ. Now, he aims to reinforce his legacy once again.

On the other side stands William “El Indomable” Scull, the methodical Cuban technician whose undefeated record (23-0, 9 KOs) speaks for itself. Scull may be the underdog, but he’s no stepping stone. With an analytical approach and surgical precision, he sees this as the opportunity of a lifetime—to dethrone a legend and cement himself as a true force in the super middleweight division.

A Clash of Styles and Generations

This fight is more than a title unification—it’s a strategic chess match. Canelo, with his vast experience and ability to adapt to any opponent, will look to impose his rhythm and bring the fight to the trenches, where he thrives in close-range combat. Scull, on the other hand, will aim to control the distance, using his reach and calculated movement to chip away at Canelo’s defenses.

With an electric atmosphere, two contrasting styles, and the highest stakes imaginable, Canelo vs. Scull is shaping up to be a showdown that will be etched in boxing history.