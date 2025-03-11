Ryan Garcia | King Ry, “Rolly is only here for a paycheck.”





New York’s iconic Times Square will be turned into a world-class boxing venue for one night on Friday, May 2, to provide the backdrop for Ring Magazine’s first American event, playing host to some of the biggest stars of the game.

Ryan Garcia is set to clash with former WBA Super Lightweight titleholder Rolando “Rolly” Romero (16-2, 13 KOs) for the WBA “World” Welterweight Championship.

The spectacle marks another unique collaboration with SNK, creators of the Fatal Fury gaming series. City of the Wolves is set to launch on April 24 for PS5, PS4, Xbox and PC.

