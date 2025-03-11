Sandstrom and Fernández Set for WBA Gold Showdown – World Boxing Association

Swedish-born Australian Linn Sandstrom is set to square off against Venezuelan powerhouse Yoselin Fernández on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at the Hordern Pavilion in Sydney, Australia, with the WBA Gold super flyweight title on the line.

Sandstrom: The Technical Contender Seeks Glory

Sandstrom (9-3-3, 2 KOs) has built a reputation as a skilled and durable fighter in the super flyweight division. Since turning pro in 2020, the 33-year-old has steadily climbed the ranks, displaying consistency and resilience in the ring. This title fight marks a key moment in her career as she looks to solidify her status in women’s boxing.

Last year, Sandstrom captured the WBA International super flyweight title with a dominant unanimous decision victory over Carla Campos. Now, she’s aiming to take the next step on her home turf.

Fernández: The Knockout Artist on a Mission

Standing in the opposite corner is Yoselin Fernández (15-6-0, 8 KOs), a 26-year-old Venezuelan brawler known for her aggressive, heavy-handed style. Having faced high-level opposition throughout her career, Fernández will look to use her youth and raw power to overwhelm Sandstrom and seize the WBA Gold title.

Fernández is no stranger to fighting on Australian soil, but her last visit ended in disappointment—a knockout loss to Taylah Robertson. Now, “La Guerrera de Dios” (The Warrior of God) is out for redemption and a statement victory.

While the WBA Gold super flyweight belt is at stake, this fight is about more than just hardware. For Sandstrom, it’s a chance to shine in front of her home crowd and cement herself as a true contender. For Fernández, it’s an opportunity to prove she can win on enemy ground and put the division on notice.

With two determined warriors and high stakes on the line, this battle promises fireworks in Sydney.