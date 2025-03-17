“Eddie Was Happy!” – Austin Williams & Patrice Volny's Contrasting Emotions Post-Fight





Just minutes after the final bell, follow our cameras backstage and hear from Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams and coach Kevin Cunningham in victory plus Patrice Volny in defeat to hear the flip sided opinions.

