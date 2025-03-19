Quick Jabs | David Lemieux vs. Gabriel Rosado! They went toe-to-toe for as long as it lasted.

If the fight was an audition for a major middleweight bout — perhaps a summer 2015 showdown with titleholder Gennady Golovkin — David Lemieux aced it.
Lemieux put on a powerful display in an exciting action fight against Gabriel Rosado and scored a 10th-round knockout Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
David Lemieux vs. Gabriel Rosado | December 6, 2014 | Barclays Center-Brooklyn, New York
