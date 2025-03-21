Home / Boxing Videos / 💪👀 Cherneka Johnson & Nina Hughes Final Face Off Before Rematch

💪👀 Cherneka Johnson & Nina Hughes Final Face Off Before Rematch

Watch as WBA World Bantamweight Champion Cherneka Johnson and challenger Nina Hughes go head to head for the final time before their much anticipated rematch in Sydney live on DAZN!

#shorts #boxing #chernekajohnson

