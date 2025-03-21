Home / Boxing Videos / George Kambosos & Jake Wyllie Make Weight For All Aussie Dust-Up 🇦🇺👊

George Kambosos & Jake Wyllie Make Weight For All Aussie Dust-Up 🇦🇺👊

Matchroom Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



It’s on! George Kambosos and late replacement Jake Wyllie go head to head for the final time after hitting the scales ahead of their fight live on DAZN from Sydney!

#shorts #kambososwyllie #boxing

