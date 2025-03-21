Jennifer Miranda Inspires Young Women in Vulnerable Situations – World Boxing Association

Jennifer Miranda, interim featherweight champion of the World Boxing Association (WBA), led an inspiring event last Tuesday in support of Unlimited Girls, an organization dedicated to promoting the social and professional development of young women in vulnerable situations.

The event, held at The Boxer Club in Madrid, kicked off with a motivational talk where Miranda shared her journey of perseverance and triumph. The boxer recounted her path in the sport, from breaking barriers as one of the pioneers of women’s boxing in Spain to earning her spot as the WBA interim champion.

“It was an incredible experience to speak with these young women who are fighting to achieve their dreams and to encourage them to keep pushing forward. I know many of them face tough challenges, which is why support and motivation are crucial. Initiatives like this, along with the work of Unlimited Girls, can truly make a difference in their lives,” said Miranda.

Following the talk, the participants stepped into the ring for a masterclass led by the champion herself, with the support of coach Javier Pardo. This hands-on session highlighted boxing as a powerful tool for physical and mental well-being, emphasizing its benefits in coordination, agility, and self-confidence.

The initiative was backed by JD and Sprinter Sports and aligned with the values of the WBA, an organization committed to systematically developing boxing at all levels and promoting it as a sport that can enhance people’s quality of life.