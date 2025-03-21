“Anthony Joshua Said He Would Fight Jake Paul” Eddie Hearn & Jai Opetaia React To Paul's Call Out Matchroom Boxing 3 hours ago Boxing Videos DAZN’s Jamie Ward speaks to Cruiserweight King Jai Opetaia and Matchroom Boxing chairman Eddie Hearn after the George Kambsosos-Jake Wyllie weigh-in and react exclusively to Jake Paul’s call out of Anthony Joshua. #KambososWyllie #EddieHearn #JaiOpetaia * Anthony CALL Eddie Fight Hearn Jai Jake Joshua Matchroom Boxing Opetaia Paul Paul39s react 2025-03-21 Matchroom Boxing Share Facebook Twitter Stumbleupon LinkedIn Pinterest