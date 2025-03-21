WBA Mediterranean Titles on the Line in Italy – World Boxing Association

On March 28, the city of Novara, Italy, will host a night of high-stakes boxing as two WBA Mediterranean titles will be up for grabs in the middleweight and super featherweight divisions. Samuel Nmomah takes on Abdul Khattab, while Catalin Ionescu faces Alex De La Rosa in a battle for regional supremacy.

Middleweight Clash: Nmomah vs. Khattab

Unbeaten Samuel Nmomah (20-0, 5 KOs) looks to keep his perfect record intact as he squares off against Denmark’s Abdul Khattab for the WBA Mediterranean Middleweight Title. The Lagos-born Nigerian has fought all 20 of his professional bouts in Italy, and fight number 21 will once again take place on familiar ground. Nmomah is riding high after a unanimous decision victory over Ukraine’s Oleksandr Shytyi.

On the other side, Khattab (20-3-1, 5 KOs)—a Palestinian-born Danish fighter—steps into foreign territory for the fourth time in his career. The experienced middleweight is coming off a unanimous decision win over Poland’s Daniel Przewieslik, with two victories in his last three outings.

Super Featherweight Showdown: Ionescu vs. De La Rosa

In the super featherweight title bout, Catalin Ionescu (15-3-1, 6 KOs), an Italian-based Romanian, enters the ring with momentum on his side. He has scored back-to-back knockout wins and has four victories in his last five fights.

Facing him is Spain’s undefeated Alex De La Rosa (9-0, 0 KOs), who is stepping outside of his homeland for the first time as a professional. Fighting on hostile ground will be a new challenge for the Madrid native, but he’ll be looking to silence the crowd and make a statement on Italian soil.

With two WBA Mediterranean belts on the line, expect a night of intense action and regional pride at stake in Novara!