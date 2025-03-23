Garcia vs Gausha HIGHLIGHTS: March 22, 2025 | PBC on Prime Video





rising contender Elijah Garcia (17-1, 13 KOs) survived an early knockdown to get a split decision victory over veteran contender Terrell Gausha (24-5-1, 12 KOs) in their 10 round middleweight clash. The judges’ scores were 95-94 for Gausha, overruled by scores of 96-93 and 95-94 for Garcia.

The 2012 U.S. Olympian Gausha struck first early in round one, sending the 21-year-old Garcia to the canvas for the first time in his career with a blistering right hand.

“I figured after he dropped me that was the hardest I was going to get hit,” said Garcia. “I prepared for it 1000%.”

“We’ve been working on the right hand,” said Gausha. “He leaned forward a little bit and I caught him at the right time. I give him credit. He’s a warrior. He kept coming forward, kept trying to press it, but I was picking him off a little bit.”

Garcia was able to recover from the knockdown and set out to break down Gausha with activity and body shots, eventually ending the night with more punches thrown (738-542) and body shots landed (123-7).

In the end, the judges favored that activity to Gausha’s edge in punches landed (189-154), to go along with an impressive 42% connect rate on power punches. After the fight, both men believed they had done enough to earn the decision.

“People can think what they want,” said Garcia. “I went in the ring and fought my ass off against an Olympian. He’s only lost to world champions, and I went in there and beat him. He’s very experienced, very crafty. He was able to do some things that he wanted, but I figured it out as time went on. Whoever thinks I lost, whatever. I won.”

“He was a tough, gritty guy,” said Gausha. “That’s why I took this fight – I knew he would push me. I just thought I did what I had to do. The decision is unfortunate, but all I can do is try to regroup and get better.”

