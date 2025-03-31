Home / Boxing Videos / Moton vs Zaldivar FULL FIGHT: February 1, 2025 | PBC on Prime Video

Moton vs Zaldivar FULL FIGHT: February 1, 2025 | PBC on Prime Video

Top prospect Curmel Moton (7-0, 6 KOs) scored a dominating third-round TKO over Frank Zaldivar (5-2, 3 KOs) in their lightweight battle. Fighting out of the Mayweather Promotions stable, Moton earned his fourth-straight stoppage with a flurry in round three that halted the fight 1:51 into the frame.

