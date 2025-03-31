WBA Hosts New Training Course for Judges and Referees – World Boxing Association

This past Saturday, the World Boxing Association (WBA) reaffirmed its commitment to the education and development of boxing officials worldwide by hosting a virtual training course for representatives from El Salvador, Guatemala, Costa Rica, and Argentina.

A total of 65 officials took part in the event, gaining valuable knowledge and honing their skills under the guidance of some of the sport’s most respected experts. The course was led by Luis Pabón, director of the WBA Officials Committee, alongside esteemed instructors Gustavo Padilla and José Roberto Torres.

This initiative is part of the WBA’s global strategy to raise officiating standards and ensure that referees and judges meet the demands of professional boxing. Continuous education and knowledge-sharing are cornerstones of the sport’s development, and this course is a testament to the WBA’s dedication to fostering growth and professionalism in every corner of the boxing world.

With programs like this, the WBA continues to solidify its role as a leader in international boxing, promoting excellence and the comprehensive development of everyone involved in the sport.