“I Will F**k Up Their Plans” 👀 Jaron 'Boots' Ennis Vs Eimantas Stanionis Make The Days Count





The battle for Welterweight supremacy is on! IBF World Champion Jaron Ennis and WBA World Champion Eimantas Stanionis do battle at the iconic Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on April 12 to prove who is the best in 147lb division, with the prestigious Ring Magazine Championship also on the line. In the build-up to one of the best fights of 2025, we go in camp with both fighters to provide exclusive build-up to their preparations and find out who has made the days count!

#BootsStanionis #JaronEnnis #Boxing

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.