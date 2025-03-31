Panama and Venezuela Honor Gilberto Mendoza – World Boxing Association

On Saturday, March 29, the WBA Future program staged an unforgettable day with simultaneous events in Panama and Venezuela, paying tribute to the legacy of Emeritus President Gilberto Mendoza. These celebrations underscored the WBA’s steadfast commitment to developing boxing in the region and nurturing emerging talent.

Panama: A Festival of Future Stars

In Panama, the festivities unfolded as part of the “Gilberto Mendoza Festival.” Young local boxing prospects lit up the ring, showcasing their skills amid an atmosphere charged with enthusiasm and community support. This event not only highlighted the raw potential of Panama’s upcoming fighters but also served as a heartfelt homage to the pioneering leader whose legacy continues to inspire.

Venezuela: An Evening of Thrilling Bouts

Over in Venezuela, the action took center stage at the Centro Recreacional Yesterday in Turmero, Estado Aragua. Here, ten exhilarating bouts featuring Venezuelan prospects captivated the local boxing aficionados. The event provided a vital platform for these emerging fighters while reinforcing the WBA’s commitment to elevating the sport in the country.

Main Events Spotlight

In a headline-making bout, Gleybert “Canelito” Maia maintained his unbeaten record by outclassing Ronaldo Chacón with a unanimous decision, proving his technical prowess and calm under pressure. Meanwhile, Diego Carbajal added another win to his record, moving to 6-0 after a split decision victory over Dereck Areinamo, who now sits at 0-3-1.

With the enthusiastic backing of trainers, fans, and boxing luminaries, both events celebrated not only the sport’s competitive spirit but also its promising future. The WBA remains resolute in its mission to support new generations of boxers and to foster the growth of boxing across Latin America.