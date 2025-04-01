Home / Boxing Videos / Ruiz vs Hernandez FULL FIGHT: February 1. 2025 | PBC on Prime Video

Ruiz vs Hernandez FULL FIGHT: February 1. 2025 | PBC on Prime Video

Premier Boxing Champions



WBA No. 1-rated middleweight Yoenli Feliciano Hernandez (7-0, 7 KOs) made a statement to the 160-pound division by controlling the action from start to finish against a game Angel Ruiz (19-3-1, 13 KOs) on his way to a fifth-round TKO (1:06).

