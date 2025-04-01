Dubois Honoured at Boxing awards

The accomplishments of both Daniel Dubois and Queensberry were recognised at the 2025 British Boxing Awards, which took place in London on Friday.

Daniel, 27, was honoured with the Male Boxer of the Year award for his achievement of becoming IBF world heavyweight champion and his subsequent emphatic success over former unified champion Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium in September.

The event, which was hosted by former Queensberry fighters Nicola Adams and Ricky Hatton, acknowledged the Frank Warren-founded company for the significant impact on the global boxing scene with the Promoter of the Year award.

Other significant awards at the ceremony included Joe Gallagher – coach to Lawrence Okolie and young star Joe Cooper, among many others – who was named as Trainer of the Year, while a special Lifetime Achievement Award was received by British heavyweight icon and former world champion Frank Bruno.