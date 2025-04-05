Joe Joyce vs Filip Hrgović & David Adeleye vs Jeamie TKV | LIVE UNDERCARD! | Heavy Impact 🥊





We’re in the Co-Op Live, Manchester for the LIVE undercard of The

Juggernaut Joe Joyce vs El Animal, Filip Hrgović. See a stacked prelims card including SIX full fights featuring the debuts of Louis Szeto & Ramtin Musah, Alfie Middlemiss, Nelson Birchall, Mark Chamberlain & the one of the UK’s hottest prospects, Royston Barney-Smith.

Watch the full card from 7:00pm tonight live on DAZN, the home of British Boxing

