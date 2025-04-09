Mazoudier vs Hill HIGHLIGHTS: April 5, 2025 | PBC on Prime Video





Contender Koen Mazoudier (13-4-1, 5 KOs) earned the Australian Super Welterweight Title via unanimous decision over the defending champion Dan Hill (7-2, 3 KOs) after 10 toe-to-toe rounds.

The fight got off to a blistering start, with the pair combining to land 100 punches across the first two rounds. In round three, Mazoudier landed a thudding right hand in the final minute that put Hill down on the mat, taking control of the momentum early.

Despite the knockdown, Hill was undeterred and continued to push forward after surviving the third and had a strong fourth round in an attempt to turn the tide in his favor, but still took his fair share of damage. The fight continued its rough and tumble nature through the 10th, with Mazoudier punctuating his performance by hurting Hill again in that final frame, this time with a left hook, eventually clinching the victory by scores of 100-89, 99-90 and 98-91.

“Anytime, anywhere, anyone,” said Mazoudier when asked about his next move post-match. “I’d love the rematch with Nikita Tszyu. I want anyone who they think is better than me. Anyone who wants to test themselves, I’m here to show that I’m a world-level fighter.”

#KoenMazoudier #MazoudierHill #Boxing

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:

https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts

FOLLOW US:

Tweets by premierboxing

https://instagram.com/premierboxing

https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions