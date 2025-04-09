“My Big Purchase After The Shakur Stevenson Fight Was…” – Josh Padley Reveals All 😂





Fresh from his inspirational performance against Shakur Stevenson on just a few days’ notice in Riyadh in February, Josh Padley is now a full-time professional boxer and looking to get back to winning ways in Sheffield on April 19. In the build-up to his Matchroom Boxing debut, we spent a day in the life with Padley.

