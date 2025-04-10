Just two days to go! Boots and Stanionis Face Off in Atlantic City with the 3 Welterweight Titles visible… Nearly time to Claim The Crown!
#shorts #bootsstanionis #boxing
Just two days to go! Boots and Stanionis Face Off in Atlantic City with the 3 Welterweight Titles visible… Nearly time to Claim The Crown!
#shorts #bootsstanionis #boxing
Tags * 39Boots39 Boxing Eddie Hearn EIMANTAS Ennis face final Interview Jaron Matchroom Matchroom Boxing Presser Stanionis
On a Golden Boy Fight Night event on July 19, 2024, Jorge Chavez defeated Riku …