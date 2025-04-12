Home / Boxing Videos / When should a fighter retire? 🤔 #shorts

When should a fighter retire? 🤔 #shorts

DAZN Boxing 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



Sergio Mora tells Chris Mannix the moment he knew to retire ahead of Katie Taylor’s third fight against Amanda Serrano.

DraftKings is the official sports betting partner of The Fighter and the Writer and RIGHT NOW, all new customer can bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets when you sign up. Download the app now and use code “DAZN” when you sign up. The Crown is Yours! @DraftKings #shorts

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Sign up to DAZN now 👉 http://DAZN.com/youtube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

Full Fight | Charles Conwell vs. Nathaniel Gallimore…Bad News Conwell!

Charles Conwell is in action on the undercard of Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia. Nathaniel …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved