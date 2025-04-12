Home / Boxing Videos / Why Didn’t Gervonta Davis Get Penalized For Taking A Knee Mid Fight?

Why Didn’t Gervonta Davis Get Penalized For Taking A Knee Mid Fight?

Gervonta Davis took a knee mid-fight against Lamont Roach Jr., but the referee chose not to penalize him or score it as a knockdown. Tank claimed hair grease got in his eyes, forcing him to pause the action. This controversial moment has sparked debate across the boxing world—was the ref’s decision fair?

