Emotional Shakhram Giyasov Pays Tribute To Late Daughter After Ocampo Win 🙏

Matchroom Boxing



Watch as Shakhram Giyasov talks after his win over Franco Ocampo in Atlantic City to lock in a shot at the winner of Jaron Ennis vs Stanionis. Wonder Boy pays tribute to his Daughter who recently passed away.

