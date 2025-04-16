“When he loses, he has to RETIRE” | Conor Benn looks ahead to his fight with Chris Eubank Jr 👀





► Subscribe to Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub

Conor Benn spoke about his upcoming fight with Chris Eubank Jr at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, addressing the history between their fathers and what the future holds for Benn after the fight.

► Watch Sky Sports: https://bit.ly/BuySkySports

► Boxing full fights & highlights: https://bit.ly/SkyBoxingHighlights

► The Gloves Are Off: https://bit.ly/SkyTheGlovesAreOff

► Toe2Toe: https://bit.ly/SkyToe2Toe

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub

► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket

► Sky Sports Darts: https://bit.ly/SubSkySportsDarts

► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub

► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1

► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

► Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

► Sky Sports Premier League: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL

► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub

► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/skysportsboxing

► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/skysportsboxing/

► TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@skysportsboxing

► X: https://x.com/SkySportsBoxing

►Website: https://www.skysports.com

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage