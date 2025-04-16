BAD NEWS | Charles Conwell: The Phantom of 154!





In a showdown between two of the top super welterweights, undefeated No. 2-ranked Charles “Bad News” Conwell (21-0, 16 KOs), of Cleveland, will face No. 4-ranked and former world champion Jorge “Chino” Perez (32-4, 26 KOs), of Sinaloa, Mexico, in a high-stakes 12-round battle. The bout is presented in association with Zanfer Boxing. Known for their explosive power and relentless styles, both fighters are expected to deliver an action-packed war inside the ring.

The highly anticipated bout is scheduled for Saturday, April 19, at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, and will be broadcast live worldwide on DAZN.

#goldenboypromotions #goldenboy #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2025 #boxinghighlights #watchondazn #badnews #charlesconwell

Watch our fights LIVE and on-demand on DAZN:

https://www.dazn.com/en-US/home

Shop Golden Boy

https://bit.ly/3qFl98W

Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:

https://bit.ly/3s4shMw

Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:

https://bit.ly/45aPCL6

Like Golden Boy on Facebook:

https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl