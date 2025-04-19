What a win for Josh Padley who takes out Marko Cvetanovic in Sheffield to win the WBA International Lightweight Title!
#shorts #joshpadley #boxing
What a win for Josh Padley who takes out Marko Cvetanovic in Sheffield to win the WBA International Lightweight Title!
#shorts #joshpadley #boxing
Tags * Boxing Cvetanovic debut Eddie Hearn Interview Josh Marko Matchroom Matchroom Boxing Padley Smashes
#FundoraBadillo | Tonight | Live on DAZN Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Subscribe …