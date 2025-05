WEIGH IN | Fatal Fury: Ryan Garcia vs. Rolly Romero

History will be made in New York City this spring as Ring Magazine brings a groundbreaking boxing event titled ‘Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves’ to Times Square!

For the first time ever, Times Square will be turned into a world-class boxing venue which will play host to a star-studded three-fight card on Friday, May 2.

The spectacle marks another unique collaboration with SNK, creators of the Fatal Fury gaming series. City of the Wolves is set to launch on April 24 for PS5, PS4, Xbox and PC.

