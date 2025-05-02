Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull Press Conference LIVE | Super-Middleweight UNDISPUTED #RiyadhSeason





We’re back in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to see the Press Conference ahead of Canelo Alvarez’ Undisputed Super-Middleweight Title fight against William Scull. Watch the whole card take to the stage to share their final thoughts ahead of a blockbuster card. See Jaime Munguia, Bruno Surace, Martin Bakole, Efe Ajagba, Badou Jack, Brayan Leon, Marco Verde & more alongside your main event, Canelo Alvarez & William Scull who prepare to write their names in history this Saturday Night.

Watch the full card this Saturday, May 3rd live on DAZN

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/queensberry

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial

To license Fight Footage: https://imgvideoarchive.com/client/frank_warren_boxing