KO | Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Thomas Dulorme…The Body Snatcher!





Call it like it is — Vergil Ortiz Jr. is an absolute knockout machine.

The Junior Middleweight sensation recorded his latest stoppage against Thomas Dulorme on Saturday night at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California, and on DAZN. And all it took was a punishing left hook to the body to crumble Dulorme in a heap of pain for the first-round TKO.

Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Thomas Dulorme | April 27, 2025 | Save Mart Arena – Fresno, Ca

