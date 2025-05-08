Home / Boxing Videos / Richardson Hitchins & George Kambosos Exchange Verbals At First Face-Off

Richardson Hitchins & George Kambosos Exchange Verbals At First Face-Off

Matchroom Boxing 29 mins ago



Richardson Hitchins and George Kambosos meet face-to-face outside Madison Square Garden in New York ahead of their June 14 showdown

#HitchinsKambosos #Boxing

***

