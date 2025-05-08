WBA Continental Titles on the Line in Houston Showdown – World Boxing Association

Houston, Texas, is set to host a sizzling night of boxing this May 9, 2025, as the Red Owl Boxing Arena becomes the battleground for two high-stakes WBA Continental title fights. Headlining the card, Greece’s Andreas Katzourakis puts his WBA Continental North America super welterweight title on the line against Puerto Rico’s undefeated puncher Roberto Cruz, in a matchup that promises fireworks.

Katzourakis (15-0) enters the ring as a cerebral technician—measured, methodical, and razor-sharp with his execution. Standing at 5’10” (1.78m) with an equal reach, the Greek champion thrives on controlling distance and dictating the tempo. He’s dismantled opponents with a surgeon’s precision and will look to do the same against his toughest test yet.

Cruz (11-0), meanwhile, brings a different kind of heat. Shorter at 5’9” (1.75m) and with less experience on paper, the Puerto Rican slugger fights with intensity and venom in both fists. He’ll be looking to close the gap early, turn up the pressure, and test Katzourakis’ composure under fire. One clean shot from Cruz could turn the fight on its head.

In the co-main event, rising American prospect Giovanni Márquez (12-0, 0 KOs) takes another big step in his young career as he challenges for the WBA Continental USA title against veteran spoiler Esteban Muñoz (10-4). Márquez, known for his orthodox style and high boxing IQ, has shown poise beyond his years and is widely seen as one of the sport’s next breakout stars.

But Muñoz, 30, isn’t showing up to play gatekeeper. Despite a few setbacks on his record, he brings grit, experience, and the kind of forward pressure that could disrupt Márquez’s rhythm. He’s battle-tested and fully intent on pulling off the upset.

With undefeated records, rising stars, and regional hardware on the line, Friday night in Houston is shaping up to deliver the kind of action that boxing purists and casual fans alike won’t want to miss.