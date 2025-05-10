Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn | Fight Night Behind The Scenes | Matchroom Boxing





Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn delivered a classic on April 26, 2025, in front of more than 65,000 fans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. This is what happened behind the scenes of that epic all-British showdown. Enjoy!

