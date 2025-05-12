Johnny Fisher | Day in the Life | Matchroom Boxing





Follow Johnny Fisher as he prepares for the hotly anticipated rematch against Dave Allen in London this Saturday.

Don’t miss the official weigh in: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-fQpdei4BnE

Fisher vs Allen 2 Undercard – live and free – on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pbjKubpopf4

The pair of British heavyweights collide again five months after their clash last December on the undercard of Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

That bout saw the two fighters go head-to-head for 10 rounds. In the fifth, Allen (23-7-2, 18 KOs) sent Fisher to the canvas with big hooks. Fisher (13-0, 11 KOs) got back on his feet to win a close points decision.

#matchroomboxing #johnnyfisher #daveallen

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.