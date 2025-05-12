Home / Boxing Videos / Johnny Fisher | Day in the Life | Matchroom Boxing

Johnny Fisher | Day in the Life | Matchroom Boxing

Matchroom Boxing 54 mins ago Boxing Videos



Follow Johnny Fisher as he prepares for the hotly anticipated rematch against Dave Allen in London this Saturday.

Don’t miss the official weigh in: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-fQpdei4BnE
Fisher vs Allen 2 Undercard – live and free – on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pbjKubpopf4

The pair of British heavyweights collide again five months after their clash last December on the undercard of Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

That bout saw the two fighters go head-to-head for 10 rounds. In the fifth, Allen (23-7-2, 18 KOs) sent Fisher to the canvas with big hooks. Fisher (13-0, 11 KOs) got back on his feet to win a close points decision.

#matchroomboxing #johnnyfisher #daveallen

