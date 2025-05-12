Yize Jiang Shines with Lightning KO Over Ashish Bhandor in Bangkok – World Boxing Association

Chinese heavyweight Yize Jiang made a thunderous statement on May 3rd at the World Siam Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, delivering a first-round knockout over India’s Ashish Bhandor to capture the WBA Asia heavyweight title.

From the opening bell, Jiang came out with calculated aggression, landing crisp, powerful shots that immediately had Bhandor on the back foot. It didn’t take long—an explosive combination from Jiang brought the fight to a dramatic halt before the first round could even close, marking one of the most electrifying finishes of the night.

With the win, Jiang improves his professional record to 6-1 and adds a prestigious regional title to his resume.

This emphatic victory not only solidifies Jiang’s standing in the heavyweight ranks but also places him firmly on the radar as a rising force in international boxing. Keep an eye on this man—he’s coming fast and hitting hard.