Saavedra vs Nielsen HIGHLIGHTS: April 5, 2025 | PBC on Prime Video





Middleweight contender Endry Saavedra (17-1-1, 14 KOs) scored a victory by eighth-round TKO over Denmark’s Mikkel Nielsen (13-3, 5 KOs), dominating the contest with body shots throughout, before closing the show with two knockdowns.

A 2016 Olympian representing his native Venezuela, Saavedra was making his ring return after a memorable October 2024 showdown on Prime Video that saw him and Cesar Mateo Tapia both hit the canvas on their way to a majority draw. Against Nielsen, Saavedra showed impressive ring IQ, taking the time to methodically break his opponent down.

Saavedra began to really get his momentum going in round four, landing a crisp uppercut that stunned Nielsen and began a steady stream of blood from his nose that would hamper him throughout the fight. The onslaught came to a crescendo in the eighth, as a right hook to the body from close quarters forced Nielsen to take a knee.

Nielsen was able to rise to his feet, and stayed game while looking to wing big right hands, but was eventually dropped again by a series of big shots before referee Chris Condon halted the action 1:42 seconds into the round.

