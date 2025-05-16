Home / Boxing Videos / Millionaire Dad… But paid Conor Benn €20 a day to make him work harder

Millionaire Dad… But paid Conor Benn €20 a day to make him work harder

FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/F75CAX-ubZ8

Conor Benn opens up about his complicated relationship with his father, boxing legend Nigel Benn. He reflects on growing up with little handed to him, the lessons he had to learn on his own, and how that shaped his drive and identity. A raw look at family, legacy, and forging your own path.

