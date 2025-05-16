Caleb Plant Media Workout Quotes

Interim WBA Super Middleweight Champion Caleb Plant, middleweight contender Kyrone “Shut It Down” Davis and undefeated super welterweight Isaac “La Bestia” Lucero held a Las Vegas media workout on Tuesday to preview their respective showdowns taking place Saturday, May 31 on a loaded four-fight PBC Championship Boxing on Prime Video event (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT) from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Plant will take on Mexican knockout artist Armando Reséndiz in the main event, while Davis battles the unbeaten Yoenli Feliciano Hernandez in a 10-round middleweight bout and Lucero duels fellow unbeaten Omar Valenzuela in the 10-round opening bout at 8 p.m. The co-headliner will see undefeated two-division champion Jermall Charlo square off against veteran contender Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna.

Here is what the fighters had to say Tuesday from DLX Boxing in Las Vegas:

CALEB PLANT

“Reséndiz is a tough competitor and this is his moment. He’s looking to seize his big moment and I remember what it was like when I had my big moment, and how badly I wanted it. I’m expecting him to come in guns blazing. But we’ve got something for him.

“In all of my fights I’m looking to go in and put a show on. Sometimes you may win in impressive fashion and sometimes you might get a close decision. The most important thing is getting your hand raised. But I’m still looking to dominate.

“First things first and that’s handling business on May 31. If Charlo can handle his business, or whatever happens in the co-main event, I’m looking for that winner…If he’s able to handle business, me and Charlo can run it.

“I feel like my skills are as sharp as ever. People can see that I’m smoothing out all the edges of my game. I’m going to keep becoming a more well-rounded fighter overall.

“My job is to stick to the game plan and listen to my coaches. I have a great team and we’ll be comfortable with wherever the fight goes.

“What I crave is to be a winner and a champion. I want to cement my legacy and show my children firsthand what it looks like to work hard at something. Have I fallen short a couple of times? Yeah, but I did it with integrity and the way a warrior would do it. If you fall short, you dust yourself off and you keep going.

“I’m an elite athlete and I’ve been tuning out things around me my whole life. No matter what’s going on, or what other fights might be in the future, I know how to lock in on the task at hand.”

KYRONE DAVIS

“I think this fight is gonna steal the show. I really believe that my opponent is a good fighter. He’s talented and we’re gonna make this the fight of the night. But I will have my hand raised in the end.

“My team has been studying Hernandez. I think I’ve only watched a round or two of his from his last fight. I don’t go too deep into that, because he’s gonna look totally different when he’s in the ring with me. I let my coach do the strategizing.

“I want all the champions at 160-pounds. I’m looking at anyone with a belt. I want the best. I believe I’m the best middleweight in the world, and the only way to prove that is to get in the ring with everybody. That’s why I took this fight. They’re hyping this guy up and he’s supposed to be the goods. That’s what they said about Elijah Garcia before I fought him. I’m here to show everyone that I’m the goods.

“We don’t mind taking on challenges. Life is about taking on challenges. It’s about knowing what you’re looking for, honing in on a goal and accomplishing that goal.

“I’ve been taking hard fights my whole career. Whether it’s undefeated prospects, top contenders, multiple-division champions, or going up in weight on four weeks’ notice. I’ve beaten the odds and I’ve done what they said I can’t do. It’s prepared me for this moment and it’s gonna keep preparing me for the next step. This is just another day in the park for me. I’m gonna shut it down. That’s what I plan to do.

“I’ve learned in my career to treat every fight like it’s just another day. We’re all getting in the ring and risking our lives, but we’re also doing what we love to do. By the time you get in the ring all the hard work is done. It’s time to have fun and that’s what I’m gonna do in the ring.”

ISAAC LUCERO

“I’m extremely happy to have this opportunity. It’s a dream come true to be fighting in Las Vegas on this card headlined by Caleb Plant on Prime Video.

“Being in this position is a testament to the hard work I put in every day for years and years to reach this level. Now I have to go in there and reward all those people who have supported me from the beginning.

“I want people to see me and realize that dreams can come true. I come from a small town in Mexico and now I’m fighting under the bright lights.

“Nerves will always be there before a fight. But I study how to stay even-keeled and focused mentally. Combined with the support from my team, and the motivation they give me, there’s nothing I can’t do.”

