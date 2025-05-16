Home / Boxing Videos / Pacquiao Returns, Jake Paul Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr | The Fighter & The Writer: Episode 6

Pacquiao Returns, Jake Paul Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr | The Fighter & The Writer: Episode 6

DAZN Boxing



Gabriel Rosado joins Chris Mannix to discuss the latest news in boxing including Manny Pacquiao’s return and Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. as well as looking ahead to the weekend’s action.

