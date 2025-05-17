“It's War, It's Pride!” | Fisher vs Allen 2 | INSIDE LOOK | Matchroom Boxing





Inside Look: Johnny Fisher and Dave Allen rematch tonight – go inside their camps as they counted down the 147 days since their unforgettable first fight on December 21, 2024, in Saudi Arabia.

Tonight’s LIVE action starts here on Matchroom’s YouTube channel: https://youtube.com/live/pbjKubpopf4

#matchroomboxing #johnnyfisher #daveallen

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.